Taiga: The free and open-source project management tool

For cross-functional agile teams to work effectively

A featured-rich software that offers a very simple start through its intuitive user interface.

Millions enjoy agile with Taiga already. Join them!

"It was a 180-degree change. Less than a month after starting with Taiga, the stress level of the team went down dramatically. In a few months the relationship with the client had become stronger. "
Gonzalo
New Business Director at Secuoyas
"Now more than ever we need a digital environment that supports an Agile form of working and Taiga does just that."
Jeroen
Consultant at Coolminds
Agile project management made easy, intuitive and effective

PLANNING

Get organized
Define deliverables involving your full team to capture all team´s knowledge and secure buy in. Regularly align and (re)prioritize deliverables with the end user, to allow for timely pivots and assure the highest priority ones are completed in time.

TEAM INTERACTION

Communicate effectively
Have daily stand-ups with the whole team. Share progress on agreed end products and discuss bottlenecks for a timely delivery. Promote risk-taking from team members to benefit both the individual and the team.

INSIGHT

Stay on track
Provide visibility of ongoing activities & completed deliverables to the end user. Greater transparency into current resource & time allocation gives the end user a better understanding of state of- and effort needed for each deliverable & potential changes.

EASE OF USE

Start easy and evolve
Reflect and improve with the team on performance and ways of working. When needed, change workflows and activate more features. Intuitive user interface for cross-functional teams. No training and complex set up required.

SELF HOSTED

100% Open source
Taiga on-premise hosting option is ideal for larger teams or multiple small teams that need to have all data on their own servers and/or want to customize Taiga:
  • Easy to update
  • Your choice of community contributions
  • Translated to >20 languages
  • Customize your installation
  • Unparalleled security and control

About us

Open Source and Lean principles gave birth to Taiga

Taiga is an open-source project management software for cross-functional teams that work agile across both scrum and kanban frameworks. Taiga's birth goes back to a Kaleidos hackathon in 2013. The team at Kaleidos, filled with frustration, couldn't find an intuitive and visually appealing tool to facilitate agile methodologies for both developers and designers. So, we did what was right. We decided to come up with a better tool and that's how Taiga's journey began! In only a couple of years, Taiga was rolled out and immediately won "The Best Agile Tool” in the 2015 Agile Awards. Most recently, it was cited as one of the Top 7 project management tools for 2020 by OpenSource.com and it continues to be cited as one of the best agile project management tools with a worldwide footprint.
We are now busy working on the next iteration of Taiga, something we codenamed TaigaNext, and it will showcase the Kaleidos vision around lean and design processes, connecting our two products, both Taiga and Penpot together. By the way, in case you're wondering, the name of Taiga comes after the boreal forest which lies across the subarctic region. It's strikingly beautiful from a distance but deadly if you enter the Taiga unprepared. A new project is like the Taiga forest, so we created our unique Taiga where you can start any project without any worry at all, we've got you covered. Just enjoy the Taiga!

Taiga's Features

The possibilities that our project management software offers, encompass a broad and flexible set of tools that will adapt to the nature of your team and the agile work methodology you use.

KANBAN

Intuitive and simple, yet feature complete Kanban board
Customization to fit your workflow including EPICS and sub-tasks
Multiple workflows with Swim lanes
Extensive filter options & search function
WIP limits
View options like zoom level and user story archive function
Possibility to switch over to Scrum and vice versa
Learn more >>

SCRUM

Complete set of boards to plan and show individual sprints from backlog

Backlog & sprint planning including EPICS and sub-tasks
Estimations (possible per role) including project doom-line
Estimation tool (Taiga Seed)
Sprint task board with swim-lanes per user story and zoom function
Burn down chart on project and sprint level
Possibility to switch over to Kanban and vice versa
Learn more>>

ISSUES

Integrated and complete issues/bug tracking

Customization of issue types, priorities and severities
Possibility to add issues to sprint
Function to promote issue to user story
Extensive filter options & search function
Learn more >>

DASHBOARDS/REPORTING

Complete set of dashboards and reporting possibilities

Team performance dashboard (incl. team health Iocane function)
Full audibility with project timeline
Personal dashboard & notifications
Wiki function
Custom real time reports in your own data editor with CSV URL link
Possibility to switch over to Kanban and vice versa
Learn more>>

CUSTOMIZATION

Overview of progress on activities & completed deliverables

Define team roles & permissions
Available in over 20 languages
Customization of stages, colors and close definition
Custom tags and fields
Learn more >>

INTEGRATIONS/MIGRATION

Start simple and add functionality when you need it

Embedded onboarding
Various integrations (partly through Zapier)
Project import and export function
Custom real time reports in your own data editor with CSV URL link
Possibility to switch over to Kanban and vice versa
Learn more>>

