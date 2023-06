Taiga is an open-source project management software for cross-functional teams that work agile across both scrum and kanban frameworks. Taiga's birth goes back to a Kaleidos hackathon in 2013. The team at Kaleidos, filled with frustration, couldn't find an intuitive and visually appealing tool to facilitate agile methodologies for both developers and designers. So, we did what was right. We decided to come up with a better tool and that's how Taiga's journey began! In only a couple of years, Taiga was rolled out and immediately won "The Best Agile Tool” in the 2015 Agile Awards. Most recently, it was cited as one of the Top 7 project management tools for 2020 by OpenSource.com and it continues to be cited as one of the best agile project management tools with a worldwide footprint.