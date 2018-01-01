We are now busy working on the next iteration of Taiga, something we codenamed TaigaNext
, and it will showcase the Kaleidos vision around lean and design processes, connecting our two products, both Taiga and Penpot
together.
By the way, in case you're wondering, the name of Taiga comes after the boreal forest which lies across the subarctic region. It's strikingly beautiful from a distance but deadly if you enter the Taiga unprepared. A new project is like the Taiga forest, so we created our unique Taiga where you can start any project without any worry at all, we've got you covered. Just enjoy the Taiga!